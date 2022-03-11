State-of-the-Art Infusion Center Opens at LewisGale Medical Center

The Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at LewisGale Medical Center opened a state-of-the-art infusion center for patients to receive treatments ranging from chemotherapy and new targeted anti-cancer treatments, antibiotics, and hydration fluids to red blood cells and platelets, as well as non-chemotherapy injections.

“Our new infusion center greatly expands our ability to provide the latest, most sophisticated therapies for our patients in the Roanoke Valley, as well as provide them with a comfortable environment they so deserve,” said Dominique Dempah, MD, general surgeon at LewisGale Medical Center.

The $1.3 million infusion center includes 21 private bays that are equipped with new chairs that offer patients heat and massage for comfort during treatment, as well as mobile work stations that allow for private communications with staff and to schedule future appointments.

“We are committed to caring for, and improving, the overall health of individuals who live in our communities, eliminating the need to travel far from home,” said April Woodward, vice president of oncology for LewisGale Regional Health System. “At Sarah Cannon, people who live with cancer – those who work to prevent it, fight it, and survive it – are at the heart of every decision we make.”

As part of the new infusion center opening, the facility is also expanding valet parking and now offers this service in front of the cancer center entrance.

Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at LewisGale Medical Center is open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 540-776-4160.