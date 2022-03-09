VA Tech Criminologists Awarded Grant to Study Impact of Cybercrime on Virginians

James Hawdon believes cybersecurity isn’t just about computers.

When most people discuss ways to stop cybercrime, they focus on the technological realm. That includes antivirus programs, firewalls, password authentication, and other countermeasures that are built into computer systems to protect them from attacks — methods law enforcement agents call “target hardening.”

But Hawdon’s work in combating cybercrime doesn’t involve designing programs or firewalls. As director of the Center for Peace Studies and Violence Prevention and a professor of sociology at Virginia Tech, he believes researchers must also look at the human side of the problem. What motivates someone to commit digital crime? What types of environments increase the likelihood of these crimes?

“If you don’t take that social element into consideration, we’re always one step behind,” he said. “We’re chasing the next way that people find to hack into your system, rather than trying to design environments that are safer.”

But to understand the social factors at play in cybercrime, researchers first need a clear picture of where and how cybercrime is occurring. That’s what Hawdon and his team of criminologists in the Virginia Tech Department of Sociology are hoping to find with their new project, “Cybercrime in Virginia: Impacts on Industry and Citizens (CIVIIC).”