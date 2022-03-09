43 F
Roanoke
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
HomeCommentaryBravery of Ukrainians Evokes W. H. Auden's Classic Poem"
Commentary

Bravery of Ukrainians Evokes W. H. Auden’s Classic Poem”

0

Does anyone else find themselves utterly humbled by the bravery of the Ukrainian defenders — and also by the Russians demonstrating against Putin’s invasion?

There are powerful, evil men in this world. But there are also countless otherwise ordinary people who are both brave and good. I try to remember the latter when I feel troubled by the former. It helps.

I think that this is what W. H. Auden meant when he wrote about Hitler’s invasion of Ukraine’s neighbor, Poland — which started World War II in Europe. (The Second World War had already been underway in the Pacific, with Japan’s attacks on China and Manchuria.)

The poem, entitled “September 1, 1939,” concludes with this:

Defenseless under the night
Our world in stupor lies;
Yet, dotted everywhere,
Ironic points of light
Flash out wherever the Just
Exchange their messages:
May I, composed like them
Of Eros and of dust,
Beleaguered by the same
Negation and despair,
Show an affirming flame.

Auden had a hopeful heart, at the end of the day, no matter how well his work portrayed sadness. I wonder what he would write about the world today.

– Eric Robert Nolan, Roanoke

Previous articleVirginia’s Natural Gas Pipelines, Virginia’s Economy and the World

Latest Opinion Posts

Virginia’s Natural Gas Pipelines, Virginia’s Economy and the World

By James C. Sherlock, originally published in Bacon's Rebellion and republished here by agreement. God looks after the United States of America.  The fracking revolution...

Purging Asian-Americans from Top Virginia Schools to End

By Kerry Dougherty, originally published in Bacon's Rebellion and republished here by permission.  It’s dangerous to deal in ethnic stereotypes. There’s always a risk of...

Youngkin Decries Higher-Ed Cancel Culture

By James A. Bacon, originally published in Bacon's Rebellion, and published here by agreement.  Glenn Youngkin didn’t have much to say about “cancel culture” in...

JMU Social Justice and the Office of Student Accountability and Restorative Practices (OSARP)

By James C. Sherlock, this was originally published in Bacon's Rebellion and is published here by agreement.  Yesterday I wrote of the pressures on Tim...

We Need to Help That Poor Billionaire Out

By Dick Hall-Sizemore, this originally appeared in Bacon's Rebellion and is reprinted here by agreement.  With all the huffing and puffing about CRT, face masks,...
© 2022 Whisper One Media