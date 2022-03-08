National Security, West Virginia Natural Gas and Hampton Roads – A Proposed Federal Law

By James C. Sherlock, originally published in Bacon’s Rebellion and republished here by agreement.

This is the fourth in a series of columns recommending bringing West Virginia natural gas to Virginia and from there to our allies.

The only way to do get that done with any assurance and speed under the energy emergency in which we find ourselves and the world is for a federal law to be passed that:

strips jurisdiction from federal courts over this specific pipeline because of national security requirements;

includes and similarly protects from lawsuits a new LNG terminal on either federal land or in the Port of Virginia;

directs federal regulatory agencies to work in partnership with developers to ensure the work meets environmental standards; and

authorizes the costs as an expenditure for the Department of Energy.

I have made that recommendation to Sen. Manchin’s Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Read Chairman Manchin’s opening remarks yesterday to his committee yesterday. You will consider Sen. Manchin to be a potential yes on the proposal.

Committee attorneys can figure out the jurisdiction stripping language. They can also determine whether a federal law that strips jurisdiction from federal courts will also protect the project from state courts under the Supremacy Clause or additional language is needed.

Background. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Republicans and many Democrats are looking for ways to boost U.S. production of energy.

Virginia and our allies need more natural gas. West Virginia has it. Additionally, the U.S. Energy Information Agency has written that West Virginia needs to export more of it to maintain the long term health of the industry in that state.

Three different pipelines were proposed in 2014 to bring West Virginia gas to Virginia. All are either cancelled or on hold. Each has been plagued with lawsuits and adverse court decisions on pipelines by the federal 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond. That court has consistently overruled the findings of the federal agencies responsible for certification of those pipelines.