President Biden Defends Abortion…On Ash Wednesday

See, I set before you today life and prosperity, death and destruction. For I command you today to love the Lord your God, to walk in obedience to him, and to keep his commands, decrees and laws; then you will live and increase, and the Lord your God will bless you in the land you are entering to possess. (…) This day I call the heavens and the earth as witnesses against you that I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life, so that you and your children may live (…) (Deuteronomy 30:15,16,19 NIV, The Bible)

Ash Wednesday is a holy day in many Christian traditions as the start of 40 days of Lent, leading up to the holiest day in Christianity, Easter. On March 2, which this year was Ash Wednesday, a reporter asked President Biden, “As a Catholic, why do you support abortion?” You can see the mark of the ashes on the president’s forehead as he spoke with reporters. As the reporter was asking his question, a smiling Mrs. Biden overheard and walked over to her husband, as if to give him some cue or message to cut it short, interrupting his train of thought.

President Biden responded: “I don’t want to get in a debate with you on theology, but you know…I’m not going to make a judgement for other people.”

According to the Catholic New Agency, “Human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception. From the first moment of his existence, a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person – among which is the inviolable right of every innocent being to life.” Moreover, the Bible claims “Now choose life, so that you and your children may life. (Deut. 30:19).

It is fascinating to note the president’s “loophole” is: “I’m not going to make a judgement for other people.” However, when you think about the horrific past 13 months of the Biden administration, he and his Party have been absolutely giddy “making judgments” for lots of other other people. Just a few examples:

On Day 1 in office when he signed the executive orders banning oil leasing on federal lands, off-shore, and nixing the Keystone Pipeline, he chose to “make a judgment for other people”: to reduce our access to domestic energy, make us pay more for energy, and make us more reliant on Russian oil. And we all know how that is turning out. (See also “Ukraine War.”)

As President Biden and Congress have spent trillions of dollars we do not have and thus added those trillions to our national debt, they chose to “make a judgment for other people” by debauching our currency, driving up inflation to a 40-year high, and betraying us and our posterity into economic slavery with a debt we can never repay.

As they have pushed vaccine mandates on federal employees, federal contractors, all military personnel, etc., they decided to “make a judgment for other people” involving the very personal intimate issue of what materials to inject in our bodies.

With mask mandates falling around the country, the Biden administration is clinging to such mandates on all airplanes, in all airports, and in national park buildings. On every jet taking off across our country, they “make a judgment for other people”–no mask, no flight.

The list goes on ad nauseam, but you get the drift. However, the nonsense does not only take place on the national level. To bring it home to Southwest Virginia, it is like State Senator John Edwards (D-Roanoke) who for decades has boasted about being “pro-choice.” However, if you look at his absurd voting record even during this General Assembly, you will see he is “pro-choice” for a woman seeking an abortion, but he turns suddenly “anti-choice” for a woman who wants her homeschooled child to be able to participate in government school sports programs, or for a woman to be notified if her child is being exposed to pornographic content in schools. It makes no sense. And speaking of Roanoke, we see the same inconsistencies in the voting records of Delegate Salam “Sam” Rasoul (D).

You can watch the exchange between the reporter and President Biden here.

–Scott Dreyer