Nonprofit Begins Sixth Restoration Effort of Historic Roanoke Home

Restoration Housing will host a “Restoration Kick–Off” to celebrate the commencement of

construction on their third project in the historic neighborhood of Belmont. The 2700 square foot home, described as an example of “Victorian” architecture of the early 20th century, has been vacant for several years and is in a severe state of disrepair.

Restoration efforts will include repair of all historic material such as original wooden siding, exterior trim, porch details, wooden flooring, interior trim, wooden doors, and original windows. All new plumbing, mechanical, and electrical systems will also be installed in addition to custom cabinets, new appliances, in–unit washers and dryers, and granite countertops.

As with all of Restoration Housing’s projects, the completed rehab will offer high–quality housing at affordable rental rates for families with limited incomes. Restoration Housing keeps the rents affordable through grants and fundraising efforts that fully subsidize construction costs.

The organization received HOME funds from the City of Roanoke in the Summer of 2021, which account for a large portion of the grant funding. Other construction sources were obtained through local foundations as well as through the use of Historic Tax Credits. This specific project will offer two family–sized units once complete in the Summer of this year.

“Our organization is proud to begin our third project in Southeast Roanoke and to continue in our efforts to re–invest in this beautiful and historic section of Roanoke. We have long believed that this neighborhood is a tremendous resource to the broader Roanoke community,” said Executive Director Isabelle Thornton. “Many homes are already quite affordable here but with their older age, repair costs can be prohibitive. This is why it’s helpful for us, as a nonprofit, to make use of our unique resources for this important work.”

Acquired by Restoration Housing in late 2020, this project will be the sixth rehabilitation overhaul for the nonprofit organization, which began in 2014. Their first two projects located the West End are both used as affordable rental housing. The third project is the Villa Heights Recreation Center located in Northwest Roanoke and providing affordable rental space for nonprofit organizations seeking to expand services in low to moderate income neighborhoods. The fourth and fifth projects are also located in Southeast Roanoke, just down the street from 920 Stewart and provide high–quality affordable rental housing.

Roanoke contractor TBS Construction will perform the renovation with Jeff Wood Designs once again providing schematic and construction drawings.

What: Restoration Kick–Off of Blighted, Historic Home

Where: 920 Stewart Avenue in Southeast Roanoke

When: Tuesday, March 8th at 10:00 a.m.

The mission of Restoration Housing is to develop affordable rental properties for the benefit of limited– income families and individuals through the rehabilitation and preservation of historic architectural resources