Youngkin Releases Updated COVID Action Plan

Governor Glenn Youngkin updated Virginia’s COVID-19 Action Plan this week to “continue the Commonwealth’s commitment to providing additional vaccine events, grant flexibilities to health care workers and facilities, and his commitment to chart a path to normalcy.”

“As we have learned to live with the coronavirus pandemic over the past two years, we know that we can protect lives and livelihoods,” said Governor Youngkin. “With increased immunity to omicron, and a decline in cases and hospitalizations, now is the time to chart a path to normalcy. My updated COVID-19 Action Plan and Executive Order 16 are a path forward for all Virginians that addresses the current needs for flexibility, continually encourages individuals to get the vaccine, and allows individuals to make decisions regarding their own health.”

Governor Youngkin also recently issued Executive Order 16, which extended emergency flexibilities and added provisions for assisted living facilities.