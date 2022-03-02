Award Winning Hogslop String Band to Appear at Martin’s

Recently hailed as a “real deal groovilicious honkin old-time string band” by banjo virtuoso Abigail Washburn, Hogslop String Band challenges traditional forms while staying rooted in old-time string band music. Hogslop started their career back in 2009 by entering – and winning – every major string band contest in the South, as well as putting on epic, sweat-drenched square dances wherever space allows.

Since then, the group has shared stages with the Avett Brothers, Charlie Louvin, and the Punch Brothers, among many more, and recently released their self-titled album of original material. Check out their video for “Reuben’s Train” here.

The high energy / low pretension band will perform at Martins on April 1st.