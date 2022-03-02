Applications Now Being Accepted for Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship at Virginia Western

Merit-based program provides tuition, coaching and living expense stipend for students nearing graduation

Applications are now being accepted for the Fralin Futures Scholarship, providing eligible Virginia Western Community College students enrolled in any STEM-H (science, technology, engineering, math and health) program with the opportunity to receive full tuition and living expenses funding. The merit-based scholarship program was established in 2019 with a $5 million gift from the Horace G. Fralin Charitable Trust.

Over the past three years, the competitive scholarship program has supported 74 students, called Fralin Futures Scholars. Thirty-five students, or 92 percent, have successfully completed the program and graduated on time from Virginia Western. The scholarship uniquely focuses on the student’s two last semesters prior to graduation, providing supplemental income and career coaching that aims to reduce barriers to completion.

“The pandemic and resulting economic instability certainly amplified the needs of our students,” said Amanda Mansfield, Philanthropy Director of the Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation. “Being able to provide this type of funding and support has a real impact on keeping our students in their educational track and preparing for jobs in fields that are in high demand.”

Students may apply for the Fralin scholarship if they are enrolled in a STEM-H program, within two semesters of graduating from Virginia Western and maintain at least a 3.0 GPA. Deadline to submit an application is May 1, 2022. To apply, visit www.virginiawestern.edu/scholarships.

In addition to the scholarship, Fralin Futures Scholars are guided by a success coach and participate in cohort activities through partnerships with the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC and STEM-H related employers that expose them to hands-on learning opportunities and career exploration.

For more information about the Fralin Futures Scholarship Program, contact Success Coach Schuyler van Montfrans, at [email protected] or (540) 857-6272.

Fralin Futures is one of 91 scholarships worth more than $366,000 offered by the Virginia Western Educational Foundation this fall. A new online application offers students the opportunity to receive funding from the Educational Foundation as well as regional and national funders. Apply through May 1, 2022, at www.virginiawestern.edu/scholarships.