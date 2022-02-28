Say It Ain’t So, Joe! (Part I)

Since the end of the fiscal year on September 30, 2021 approximately 1.7 million or more illegal aliens entered the United States across the Mexican border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) allowed 39% or 663,000 of these illegal aliens to stay while 61% were “expelled” under President Trump’s Title 42 public health policy. However, many of these people will often try to enter the U.S. up to five, ten, fifteen times or more before successfully vanishing into the interior of the U.S. It should be noted that the vast majority of these 1.7 million illegal aliens, who entered the U.S., came after President Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, 2021. Unfortunately, the number of illegal aliens, who entered the U.S undetected (gotaways) is greatly unknown, but could be as high as approximately “1,000 per day” and conservatively estimated to be 365,000 per year. The CBP estimates that at least 1,028,000 (663,000 + 365,000) illegal aliens have crossed our southern border, and were allowed to reside in the U.S. during the 2021 fiscal year.

The Sinaloa and other Mexican cartels have not only become much wealthier in the last twelve months in transporting illegal aliens into the U.S, they have become much more “diversified” in expanding their criminal reach with impunity across the Rio Grande. This includes the sex trafficking of hundreds or more of teen age girls and young women, and the lucrative distribution of huge quantities of Chinese supplied fentanyl along with heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and other synthetic opioids, which have become extremely rampant throughout all fifty states. This problem has become so bad that over 100,000 Americans died from fentanyl overdoses from September 2020 to September 2021. Never has the “business” of the Mexican cartels been so good. And never have the Chinese banks laundered so much blood money for the Mexican cartels.

It is difficult to believe that a sitting president of the United States would insidiously undermine the rule of law, and willfully alter the demographics of the United States for pure partisan political purposes, but that is the political reality. This is precisely what is currently occurring under the Biden administration. His “immigration” policy at our southern border also has undermined the wages of the American working poor and middle class, who often have to compete with illegal labor enthusiastically willing to work for wages less than $10 an hour. It appears that the patriotic FDR-Truman-Kennedy wing of the Democratic Party has finally been relegated to the ashbin of American history with Biden’s North American “version” of the European Union. Say it ain’t so, Joe!

I strongly suspect that Biden’s total disregard for U.S. immigration law enforcement may simply be because he and the national Democratic Party leadership desperately want to change the demographics of Texas, and slowly turn it blue by 2037 similar to what the Democrats did in California during the 1990s. California is currently so dark blue that it has supermajorities in both houses of their legislature in Sacramento making any meaningful GOP opposition almost meaningless. This strategy of turning red states into blue ones through illegal immigration also includes slowly making such Republican strongholds as Arizona, Georgia, Florida and other states much more purple or less red during the 2020s. The Biden administration is currently accomplishing this by surreptitiously transporting illegal aliens by charter aircraft or buses at 3 a.m. into these three states and many others so as to avoid both local press coverage and taxpayer outrage. Say it ain’t so, Joe!

What is presently most problematic is that the foreign policy “geniuses,” who are still leading the Defense Department (Austin), Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (Milley), State Department (Blinken) and White House (?), were all responsible for the Afghan withdrawal debacle last August. They unbelievably thought that they could negotiate with Russia without offering any concessions about not invading the Ukraine. This has not been a very comforting thought because there is simply not much room for miscalculation between the world’s two biggest nuclear powers, which at times reminds me of Barbara Tuchman’s 1962 The Guns of August. For some unknown reason President Biden has been much more concerned about defending both the 1,426-mile Russian-Ukrainian border and the 674-mile Belarusian-Ukrainian border than the 1,954-mile U.S.-Mexican border. Say it ain’t so, Joe!

A war between the Ukraine and Russia is now a concrete reality due to a continued stalemate in diplomatic negotiations since November 2021. President Biden’s uncompromising and recalcitrant determination to extend NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) to the doorstep of Russia itself has been a major cause of this stalemate. Making the Ukraine a nonaligned or neutral country like Austria, Serbia or Finland most likely could have averted a bloody and costly war, which may result in tens of thousands or more dead Ukrainian soldiers, civilians and possibly hundreds of thousands or more refugees flooding into eastern, central and western Europe along with the U.S. Say it ain’t so, Joe!

However, make no mistake about it. The United States is NATO, and NATO is the United States. In my opinion, Biden is truly the de facto “Lord Protector” or Money-Grubber in Chief of the horribly corrupt Ukraine because he ultimately controls much of their foreign-aid purse strings. If in doubt, just ask his money-bags son Hunter, who has consistently “earned” and funneled an unknown amount of dollars from the Ukraine to the “Big Guy.” Unfortunately, NATO has deceitfully become much more greedy in acquiring additional “real estate” and future lucrative defense contracts since the downfall of the USSR in 1991. Say it ain’t so, Joe!

Since November 2021 Russia has slowly amassed approximately 150,000 troops or more (175,000) to the north, east and south of the Ukraine along with more troops in Belarus and Transnistria; and the Ukrainian military, especially its air force and navy, is simply no match for a massive Russian blitzkrieg, which would be similar to a squirming cornered hedgehog trying to defend itself against a ravenous attacking bear. Neither exclusion from SWIFT nor the cancellation of the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, which was completed in September 2021, has deterred Russia from attempting to establish their hegemony throughout the Ukraine because their new “ally” and “best friend” Communist China will probably help them solve many of their western financial sanctions. Say it ain’t so, Joe!

Now that Putin has invaded the Ukraine for a second time since 2014, he will most likely establish Russia’s hegemony throughout the country. At the very least Putin could either establish a “land bridge” between the Donbas (Luhansk and Donetsk provinces) in the southeastern Ukraine and Crimea or simply occupy all of the Ukraine east of the Dnieper River.

The Ukraine’s only realistic hope for full or partial independence is a protracted insurgency after a Russian military “victory” and occupation. A quick Ukrainian defeat will most likely occur despite the U.S. having given the Ukraine $2.5 billion in military aid since 2014 after both the Russian annexation of the Crimea and Donbas. In 2020 Russia’s military budget was “between $60 billion and $65 billion” while the Ukraine’s was a mere $4.3 billion! In the past twelve months the U.S. has given the Ukraine $650 million in military aid. Since late December the U.S. has given the Ukraine another $200 million in military aid in the form of FJM-148 Javelin anti-tank missiles, .50 caliber ammunition, and other defensive weaponry.

(To be continued.)

Robert L. Maronic / Roanoke