Sunday, February 27, 2022
SCOTT DREYER: Want To Help Ukraine? Pray And/Or Give
SCOTT DREYER: Want To Help Ukraine? Pray And/Or Give

How many friends do you have in your circle today, whom you have been friends with since you were in preschool? For most Americans, that number is probably few to none.

I am blessed to still have two or three, and today an email came from one of them. Because of the sensitive and dangerous nature of the subject, he requested details not be given. However, he has been involved with a Christian ministry for most of his career and it has given him first-hand connections around the globe. Among his many friends are people now in Ukraine. Those believers are both seeking to keep themselves safe but also minister in the name of Jesus to the terrified people around them.

The ministry has issued a prayer guide, in both English and Spanish, related to the current Ukraine war. As someone has said, prayer is both the least we can do, but also the most we can do.

Moreover, for those who feel led to contribute financially to this Christian organization seeking to help the panicked and war-torn population of Ukraine, here is a link. Based on the integrity and trustworthiness of my lifelong friend, I have confidence in the integrity of this organization he has dedicated his life to.

When we watch news reports or read commentaries, we are passive consumers of information that others give us. It is easy to feel panicked, helpless, and depressed. However, when we pray and give, we are actively contributing to something that can make a situation better. It is like the difference between being a thermometer and a thermostat.

 

 

 

 

 

–Scott Dreyer

Scott Dreyer M.A. in his classroom. Dreyer, of Roanoke, has been a licensed teacher since 1987 and now leads a team of educators teaching English and ESL to a global audience. Their website is DreyerCoaching.com.
