Defending Fiscal Sanity & The 2nd Amendment

Since taking office just over a year ago, President Biden and Congressional Democrats have spent more than $3 trillion on big-government programs, many of which were included in the so-called “American Rescue Plan.” This out-of-control spending has led to an economic crisis culminating in the highest rate of inflation in 40 years, the highest gas prices since 2014, and a broken supply chain that has left store shelves bare. Yet, instead of reining in the reckless spending that has led to this situation, this week, Democrats on the House Budget Committee doubled down on their tax-and-spend agenda and held a hearing advocating for the elimination of the debt ceiling. Given the worsening fiscal outlook for the Nation, this plan is outrageous. During the hearing, I expressed my dismay over the Majority’s attempt to eliminate one of the few potential ways we can push back against the Left’s runaway spending. Democrats must recognize that we cannot continue to spend in the manner in which they have been if we wish to preserve the long-term viability of our economy.

Whether in Richmond or Washington, I have always been a staunch defender of the Second Amendment. That is why I joined my colleagues in writing to the Acting Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to express our outrage about a proposed rule that would allow the agency to create a permanent database to track all lawful firearm sales. This rule would essentially serve as a federal gun registry, the creation of which has previously been prohibited by Congressional action. According to documents published at the time, the ATF had already collected 54.7 million records in FY 2021 alone. In response to the aforementioned letter, the ATF informed Congress that they were in possession of an estimated 920,664,765 records on firearm transfers. It is an affront to the Second Amendment and the American people that the federal government would maintain such extensive records of law-abiding citizens’ firearm transfers. I will continue to fight any attempt to create a Federal gun registry. To read the latest letter I sent to the ATF, click here.

–Congressman Ben Cline (R-6)