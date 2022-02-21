Donor Continues Sister’s Legacy of Loyal Support for Hokies at VTC School of Medicine

Like with everything in her life, when it came to being a Virginia Tech fan, Nancy Lucas went all out. Whether it was wearing Chicago Maroon and Burnt Orange every Friday before game day, yelling her support during a key play (even on the road in Charlottesville), or driving to Blacksburg in the wee hours to greet a victorious team bus at Cassell Coliseum, Nancy was a Hokie through and through.

It was in honor of Nancy’s passion in life that her sister, Susan Lucas, established the Nancy Lucas Memorial Hokie Physician Scholarship at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. Nancy Lucas unexpectedly passed away at age 55 in 2014. The scholarship now continues her support of Hokies as it is awarded to Virginia Tech graduates who enroll at the School of Medicine.

“My sister was an amazing, compassionate health care professional and a fervent Hokie fan, in addition to being my best friend,” Susan Lucas said. “It was very important to me to continue her legacy by assisting a Hokie graduate to become a physician that will perpetuate her passion.”

Nancy Lucas was a member of the last graduating class of Salem’s Andrew Lewis High School in 1977. She was a graduate of Radford University, University of Virginia School of Nursing, and received her certification as a Wound, Ostomy, and Continence Nurse (WOCN) from Emory University in Atlanta. She worked as a nurse at LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, where she is remembered fondly for her heartfelt patient care.