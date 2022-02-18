Car Buyers Paying Highest Prices Ever in Virginia

If you are counting on getting a great deal on a new car anytime soon, chances are any car will cost you more, not less, than in years past. Drivers are not just experiencing pain at the pump. Car prices are as high as they have ever been – and that is a painful reality for anyone in the market for a new or used vehicle.

“Anyone looking for a car right now, new or used, is facing an unprecedented challenge,” says Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “There are ways to save, but buyers will have to do their homework.”

The average transaction price of new cars jumped almost 15% last year to almost $45,000.

The average listing price for a used car jumped almost 40%, to more than $33,000.

This is the age-old story of supply and demand. There just aren’t enough new or used cars on the market.

The shortage of new cars is driven primarily by the chip shortage which has significantly slowed auto manufacturing or, in some cases, halted production altogether. According to Cox Automotive Insights, at the end of last year, new car inventories were more than two million short of where they were in 2019.

The shortage of used vehicles is the result of rental car companies that sold off their fleets during the pandemic, now looking to replenish those fleets and having only used cars as an option.

Most New Cars Selling ABOVE MSRP

At the beginning of last year, more than 90% of all new cars were sold below the MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price). Now, the majority of new car sales are above the MSRP, so much so that some automotive manufacturers have threatened to withhold inventory on dealerships that continue to sell vehicles significantly above that suggested threshold.

Indications are that buyers have been going the extra mile to save. In January, traffic to the AAA Auto Buying Program website, was up almost 10% year over year, suggesting that buyers are tapping new resources and doing more research.

AAA Automotive experts say the supply chain issues causing costs to skyrocket will likely continue well in to 2022 but, they say, it is too early to predict whether the troubling trend will continue into 2023.

AAA Car Buying Tips: