Virginia Tech’s Orbital Launch Vehicle Team Celebrates Successful Launch in California

In business terms, taking a “30,000 foot view” means stepping back and gaining a high-level, big-picture perspective on a project or challenge. The metaphor also fits the Orbital Launch Vehicle Team (OLVT), a Virginia Tech student design team that has learned to slow down, move forward from past missteps, and take the time needed to build toward its long-term goals in measured, incremental steps.

While some student design teams work all year long toward an annual competition, the OLVT team has loftier, long-term aspirations in sight. For several years, team members have worked continuously to progress technology on their launch vehicles and advance opportunities for student rocketry and small satellite teams in hopes of becoming the first collegiate organization to deliver an object into low Earth orbit.

The team recently moved one giant step closer, with a successful launch of its current subscale test rocket in the Mojave Desert.

Test Turkey

Over the past five years, the OLVT team has progressed toward its goal of crossing the Kármán line and putting a rocket into orbit. As the team works toward developing the Hokie 1, its future orbital launch vehicle, numerous small-scale rockets have preceded it. There was the Hokie 0.25, a small one-stage rocket that reached 5,000 feet at Kentland Farm in 2016; and the Hokie 0.50, a two-stage rocket that launched to 17,000 feet in 2017 in Argonia, Kansas. With each iteration, the future engineers have gained hands-on experience in design, fabrication, and flight testing.

The OLVT team’s current focus centers on the Test Turkey, a subscale test rocket approximately 89 inches in length and weighing about 40 pounds loaded, or 20 pounds once the motor has burned. The Test Turkey is a smaller-scale model of their next planned large rocket, known as the Hokie 0.75, and has been fabricated with an aluminum and fiberglass body that houses a commercially manufactured N-1000 solid motor.

It’s been a long two years since this team has attempted any sort of large-scale launch. During this period, the OLVT team has taken its time to develop and iterate a number of technologies on Test Turkey, striving to design and fabricate the cleanest, safest, and most effective launch vehicle possible. Team members rigorously verified their designs, regularly meeting with their faculty advisors and gathering input from industry experts.

Using the maker space at the new Advanced Engineering Design Lab (AEDL) and the airstrip and hangar at the Kentland Experimental Aerial Systems Laboratory, the team tested major design elements and systems and then adjusted as necessary. With each smaller test and refinement of the on-board systems, the OLVT team steadily inched closer and closer toward launch readiness and setting a launch date.

This past semester, the team specifically focused on developing an efficient recovery system, or parachute ejection system. According to Reece Preisser, a senior majoring in physics and OLVT co-president, this proved to be one of the most elaborate parts of building the rocket. “In space, we’ll need to use CO2 cartridges to eject, and it’s important that we learn how to properly deploy that system at any altitude for a safe recovery. With a good system in place, we’ll be able to successfully recover this rocket, or an even larger-scale launch vehicle down the road.”

Leading up to the launch, the team also experimented with a new fin attachment method, bolting the fins into the body horizontally and machining the motor casing straight out of a big block of aluminum. The team felt motivated to push certain components to their limits, and test to see if they would work at a larger scale.

“We wanted to push this rocket as fast and as high as we could while also pushing the teams’ capabilities in terms of recovery, flight, and prediction of altitude,” said Preisser. “More importantly, throughout the process, team members were gaining valuable hands-on experience and becoming familiar with those technologies.”

The student team members meet weekly with their advisors, professor Kevin Shinpaugh of the Kevin T. Crofton Department of Aerospace and Ocean Engineering and assistant lab manager Bob Schoner of the AEDL. During these sessions, the students update the advisors on their progress, receive advice, and double check their next steps to ensure they are moving in the right direction.

“Our goal is to guide the students and assist them throughout each major phase of development,” said Schoner, who has been involved with high-power rocketry since 1995 and serves locally and nationally as a mentor and advisor on level 3 rocketry projects. “We don’t want to prevent them from making mistakes, but encourage them to fail early and fail small. By learning from these small and inexpensive mistakes, we’re helping them to avoid failure when the stakes are much higher.”

With six months to go prior to the launch, the team began working on finding a launch site and making its final preparations on the Test Turkey.

Trip to the desert

Depending on the scale and magnitude of any amateur rocketry flight, finding a launch site can be complicated. While the OLVT team is able to perform small-scale tests at nearby Kentland Experimental Aerial Systems Laboratory, the sheer size of the Test Turkey and its projected altitude would require the launch to be executed in a vast open space, far from civilization.

The team predicted that the Test Turkey would fly to an altitude approaching 50,000 feet. Because the Federal Aviation Administration requires waivers to fly high-power rockets weighing more than 3.3 pounds and flying on greater than 4.4 ounces of propellant, potential launch sites for the Test Turkey proved to be limited.