Governor Youngkin Signs Bill to Allow Parents to Opt-Out of School Mask Mandates

Governor Glenn Youngkin today signed SB739, empowering parents by creating a parental opt-out from local school mask mandates and ensuring five day a week in-person instruction.

The bill will take effect immediately, providing school districts a transition period to comply by March 1, 2022. Governor Youngkin issued the following statement on this important legislation for Virginia’s parents and students:

“Since day one, we have worked to empower Virginia parents who want to have a voice in the upbringing and education of their children. This is a defining moment and decisive victory for parents and kids across the Commonwealth. We are reaffirming that parents matter by signing SB739, effectively giving parents the ability to opt-out of school mask mandates.”