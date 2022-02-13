35.4 F
Roanoke
Sunday, February 13, 2022
HomeColumnistsDEVOTIONAL: Saint Valentines Day
Columnists

DEVOTIONAL: Saint Valentines Day

0

Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.               –John 15:13

When we think of “Christian holidays,” many people immediately think of Christmas and Easter, but did you know the faith-based origins of Valentine’s Day?

No one knows for sure how Valentine’s Day began, but the most popular story comes from the time of the Roman Empire, about 2,000 years ago. At one time, a Roman emperor made it illegal for his soldiers to get married. The emperor thought that single men made the best soldiers. He believed if a man were married and had children, then his mind would be more on his family and less on fighting (and possibly dying) for the emperor.

However, according to a popular legend, an early Christian leader named Valentine broke the unjust law and performed secret weddings in order to help young couples in love. Finally some guards caught him and put him in jail. While in prison, he fell in love with the jailer’s daughter and wrote her letters signed, “from your Valentine.” Allegedly, this is how the tradition of sending Valentine cards began. The legend continues that the authorities executed Valentine on February 14 for breaking the emperor’s edict. Since he died trying to serve God and help people, the church leaders gave him the title “Saint Valentine.”  February 14 later became his “holy day” and is now the holiday. Many people are surprised to learn that the word “holiday” comes from “holy day.”

So, amid the chocolates, cards and roses, remember the faith origins of Valentine’s Day. And are you looking for that “special someone,” or feeling the pain of loneliness or lost love? Remember that God loves you the most. He loved you enough to send his Son Jesus to earth to suffer and die on a cross, to open for you the way to heaven.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

–S.G.D.

Previous articleFerrum Alumnus Tapped To Be Virginia’s Secretary of Labor

Latest Columnist Posts

MIKE KEELER: Happy Lupercus . . . er, Valentines Day!

Remember the good old days, when we’d get drunk, slaughter wild animals, butcher them into strips, dip the thongs in blood and run through...

MELINDA MYERS: Raised Bed Gardening Provides Easy Access and Increased Productivity

Raise your garden to new heights for easier access and greater productivity. Raised beds allow you to overcome poor soil by creating the ideal...

SCOT BELLAVIA: On Death.

Death halts time. It makes everything else meaningless. Our daily tasks make zero sense to those who have gone on. Once, I was running along...

SCOTT DREYER: When “GoFundMe” Becomes “WeRobYou”

Canada has long been a bastion of freedom, supporting democracy overseas and welcoming immigrants seeking a better life. Of the five Allied beaches on...

SCOTT DREYER: Think You Had A Bad Day? Mark Zuckerberg Lost $31 Billion

Times are hard. When President Trump was in office, gas in Southwest Virginia hovered around $2 per gallon. Now it's around $3. My wife told me...
© 2022 Whisper One Media