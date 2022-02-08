New Report: Cost of Living in Roanoke 19.8% Below National Average

doxo, the all-in-one bill-pay app, recently released a new doxoINSIGHTS report for 2022 that, among other things, found the average household in America spends $2,003 per month on the ten most common household bills. At a high level, the average person in Roanoke pays $1,607 per month. This is 19.8% lower than the national average.

The data, which doxoINSIGHTS has for Roanoke as well as more than 4,000 towns and cities, breaks down bill payments into ten different categories, including utilities, auto loans, cable bills, and more. This data is particularly interesting as Americans continue to weather economic uncertainty due to the pandemic, inflation, etc.

doxoINSIGHTS has infographic information on average monthly payments (also outlined below) for the 10 most common household bill categories, state-level rankings, most common time and method of payment, and more. You can also browse similar infographics for more than 4,000 cities across the U.S., and all 50 states including Virginia.

Average Monthly Payment in Roanoke

Mortgage $991

Rent $855

Auto Loans $294

Utilities $332

Health Insurance $92

Auto Insurance $157

Cable & Internet $122

Mobile $102

Alarm & Security $85

Life Insurance $54