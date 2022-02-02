The Science Museum of Western Virginia to Open Parakeet Garden Exhibit

In February 2022, The Science Museum of Western Virginia will launch a new exhibit: the Parakeet Garden will replace the existing Butterfly Habitat.

The Parakeet Garden houses over 200 exotic and colorful Parakeets and will enable guests to get up close and personal with these gentle and friendly birds. Guests can relax in the garden as the flock flies above their heads or have the opportunity to feed the parakeets

from the palm of their hand.

“The Parakeet Garden will be the first of five major exhibit overhauls for the museum in 2022, explains Interim Executive Director, Mary Roberts-Baako. “We know how attached the community was to the Butterfly Garden and wanted to provide an even more unique and fun experience for our patrons. What better way to do that than to bring 200 gently and gorgeous parakeets into our garden.”

The Parakeet Garden will be open to the public starting February 15th. Following the 15th it will be open during regular operating hours, 10am-5pm, Tuesday through Saturday, and 1pm-5pm Sundays.

“We are so grateful for all the support we have received from our community, and are so

excited to launch an exhibit that will bring more people to downtown Roanoke.” said Baako says.