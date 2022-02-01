Allegiant Air to Add Nashville Service at ROA

Allegiant Air has announced it will be adding new flights and a new destination from Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA). The company will bring anonstop flights, to another destination from ROA to Nashville International Airport (BNA) in Nashville, TN.

Service starts on April 21, 2022 and operates on Thursdays and Sundays through August 14, 2022, perfect for travelers to spend a weekend in Music City or the Star City.

Allegiant Air has discovered that the Music City is a fantastic weekend destination and we are thrilled that they have chosen to expand service with these new flights from Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport,” said Mike Stewart, Executive Director of the Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport. ‘I encourage everyone in our region to support Allegiant’s new low fare, nonstop service and go discover for yourselves all there is to see, do and enjoy around Nashville! Additionally, having grown up there myself, I encourage Middle Tennessean’s to embrace the “Star City” as your newest destination and to take

advantage of these new flights between BNA and ROA to come enjoy all that our beautiful region offers too!’

The seasonal service will operate on Thursday’s and Sunday’s from April 21, 2022 through August 14, 2022. Flights depart Nashville at 07:30 and arrive in Roanoke at 10:00 and then depart Roanoke at 10:50 and arrive in Nashville at 11:25. Introductory fares start as low as $39 each way and are available for sale.

For more information go to ;https://www.allegiantair.com/search/route-announcements-020122A