A Look Back on One Year of Unified Democrat Control of the Federal Government

As we reach the one-year anniversary of one-party Democrat rule in Washington, D.C., we can see all-too clearly the disastrous results that it has brought for our Nation, for our economy, and for our families. During his inauguration speech, last January, President Biden said, “Politics need not be a raging fire destroying everything in its path.” However, that is exactly what has happened over the course of the last twelve months. The policies that have been pushed by this Administration, Speaker Pelosi, Leader Schumer, and Democrats across the country have culminated in crises on many fronts, the likes of which our Nation has not seen in decades.

On an economic front, rising costs are crushing blue-collar Americans. With inflation having risen every month since Joe Biden was sworn in, real wages have not only decreased, but folks are paying more for goods as they shop for the essentials. In fact, the Consumer Price Index increased by 7% from twelve months ago, marking the highest rate of inflation in 40-years. On top of this, the national average for a gallon of gas reached $3.28 last month, which means folks are paying 49.6% more than they did from the prior year simply to commute to work. This surge in inflation has cost the average American family more than $3,500 this year, or nearly two paychecks – according to the Penn Wharton Budget Model.

Aside from the economic crisis, fueled by Democrats’ out-of-control spending, the Left’s policies over the past year have made our Nation inherently less safe. Since President Biden took office, more than 1.7 million illegal aliens have been encountered unlawfully crossing the border – the highest number in history. To make matters worse, Democrats reimplemented Catch and Release, and recent data shows that more than 47,000 illegal immigrants have failed to report to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, meaning the Department of Homeland Security is entirely unaware of where in the country these individuals are. This flood of illegal immigration has also brought record levels of drugs across our border, most worrisome of which is fentanyl. Under President Biden’s and the Democrats’ watch, more pounds of fentanyl entered the United States through our southern border in FY2021 than in the previous two years combined. This powerful drug is incredibly dangerous and is fueling the opioid epidemic, which is tearing families apart. Fentanyl overdoses have even become the leading cause of death this year for Americans ages 18 to 45. Coupled with the immigration crisis that threatens our citizens’ well-being and safety is the crime crisis. Stemming from the Democrats’ “Defund the Police” agenda, at least 16 major U.S. cities set new homicide records in 2021. Further, this anti-police attitude led to 346 members of law enforcement being shot in the line of duty last year, 63 of whom were killed. This is a tragedy, yet Democrats refuse to support law-and-order policies that would keep Americans safe.

However, illegal border crossings and the rising rates of violent crime are not the only threats to the physical health of this country’s citizens. Despite adamant pledges, Democrats took their eyes off of COVID. Rather than focus on defeating the virus and healing the economy, President Biden immediately launched into a radical “transformation” of America, beginning by ramming a partisan $1.9 trillion “COVID Stimulus” through Congress that ignored the need for crucial COVID tests and treatments (less than 10 percent of the bill was COVID related), paid people more to stay home than to work, and fueled inflation. Then, as vaccinations stalled and case numbers soared, he demanded a $5 trillion “Build Back Better” socialist spending bill that included trillions in new tax hikes on Main Street businesses and

massive giveaways to the wealthy, big corporations, and special interests. If we truly want to bring this pandemic to an end, we must address the nationwide testing shortage to ensure that those who are positive know to stay home.

And while there are many more crises to mention, one glaring failure that must be noted before I run up against the word limit here for this piece is the Administration’s feckless foreign policy. President Biden surrendered Afghanistan to the Taliban, sat idly by as Israel was pummeled with rockets, failed to offer real support to our friends in Taiwan and Ukraine as they face threats from authoritarian regimes, and is currently negotiating a nuclear agreement with one of the most prominent state sponsors of terror – Iran. These actions have weakened the United States in the eyes of our allies and emboldened our enemies who wish to do us harm.

In one year of a unified Democrat government, our economy has failed, our border has been overrun, violent crime has surged, COVID has spread like wildfire, and our reputation of rooting out terror has been tarnished. Our Nation cannot afford continued Democrat “leadership.” Republicans are ready to govern and are eager to get this country back on track.

–Congressman Ben Cline (R-VA6)