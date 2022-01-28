Outstanding Virginia 4-H Members Honored With Annual Youth in Action Awards

Virginia 4-H honored four of its most outstanding members at a virtual award ceremony earlier this month.

The 4?H Youth in Action Program recognizes four confident young leaders with diverse backgrounds and unique perspectives in 4-H core pillar areas: agriculture, civic engagement, healthy living, and STEM.

Andrea Farag received the award for civic engagement; Brayden Jones received the award for agriculture; Eleni Kasianides received the award for healthy living; and Sophia Crowder received the award for STEM. Additionally, Farag was selected the Overall Youth in Action Award winner and will receive additional opportunities to be a spokesperson for Virginia 4-H.

“The Youth in Action recipients showcase the best of Virginia 4-H and embody what 4-H brings out in all of Virginia’s youth as they chart their own path and success,” said Jeremy Johnson, Virginia’s state 4-H leader.

Each of the four winners received a $500 mini-grant to develop a significant community project, recognition at a formal award ceremony, a full scholarship to attend the Virginia State 4-H Congress in Blacksburg, an opportunity to be featured as the Virginia 4-H youth spokesperson for their pillar, and support and mentorship to apply for the 2022 National 4-H Youth Leadership Awards.