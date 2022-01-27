Congressman Griffith Visits Cryptocurrency Site In New Castle

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) visited Manifold Mining in New Castle this week. The facility mines cryptocurrency and repairs computers used in mining. Griffith issued the following statement:

“Cryptocurrency is emerging as a valuable technology in today’s economy. It is important for policymakers to understand this industry, be aware of the potential benefits it can bring to our local economy, and know the demands it places on local infrastructure. I would like to thank Manifold Mining for hosting me today.”

Further Information

As Republican Leader of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Griffith recently participated in a hearing on the energy use of cryptocurrency mining featuring leaders and analysts from the sector. His opening statement can be viewed here and his questions here.