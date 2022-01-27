Artifacts Roadshow and Annual Military Book Sale To Be Held at Virginia War Memorial

Public Invited To Bring Military Items For Free Expert Review & Preservation Tips And Take Advantage of Hundreds of Military Books On Sale

The Virginia War Memorial has announced that one its most popular events, the Artifacts Roadshow, will be held Saturday, February 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon EST at the Virginia War Memorial, 621 South Belvidere Street in downtown Richmond.

Whether it is an old uniform or cap, medals and ribbons, a map, a flag, a sword or canteen, a letter or photo, every piece of military memorabilia has an interesting story to tell. The Virginia War Memorial’s Artifacts Roadshow gives the public the opportunity to get a free expert review of any military-related item.

“We are excited to host the Artifacts Roadshow,” said Virginia War Memorial Curator Jesse Smith. Smith, along with noted military weapons authority Robert House and historical photo and document expert Warren Shindle, will be onsite to personally review and offer insights on military-related items from the American Revolution to today.

While Smith and his colleagues will be pleased to review items and give preservation tips, they cannot give appraisals or monetary evaluations. Because of time restrictions, there is a limit of five artifacts per person for review. Unloaded firearms can be reviewed but all firearms will be inspected and tagged at the door. Live ammunition and ordinance are strictly prohibited. Vendors and dealers are also prohibited on the grounds of the Virginia War Memorial during this event.

In addition to the Artifacts Roadshow, the Virginia War Memorial will also present its Annual Used Military Book Sale on February 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will include hundreds of slightly used military and history books, DVDs, and more. All proceeds from the Military Book Sale go to the nonprofit Virginia War Memorial Foundation to support educational and patriotic programs, films and exhibits.

Admission to the Artifacts Roadshow and Military Book Sale is free. Free parking is available at the Virginia War Memorial. The wearing of facemasks and social distancing at these events is encouraged. For more details, please www.vawarmemorial.org or call 804.796.2020.

The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.