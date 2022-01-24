4 Bedroom Staging Tips From Real Estate Pros

If you’re a real estate professional, then you know that staging is key to getting a property ready for sale. A well-staged home will sell faster and for more money than one that isn’t staged. This blog post will discuss four effective bedroom staging tips that will help your clients get the best return on their investment.

Get the right mattress

One of the primary things that buyers look for in a bedroom is a comfortable place to sleep. This means that you need to make sure that the mattress is in good condition and is of a size that will fit the bed frame. In this case, take the time to explore online sources where you may come across https://www.citymattress.com/collections/king-size-mattresses. This is where you will find the right king-size mattress if this is the size you are looking for. You may also want to consider adding a pillow top to the mattress for extra comfort. This way, the buyer can imagine themselves sleeping in the bed.

Remove personal items

Before staging a bedroom, it’s important to clean and declutter the space. This means taking care of any cobwebs, dusting, and vacuuming the floors and furniture. It also means removing all of the personal belongings from the room. This includes photos, books, and other knick-knacks. By doing this, you create a blank canvas for the buyer to imagine their belongings in the space. It’s also important to remove all of the clothing from the closet and dresser. This will help to create a more spacious and inviting space. This will also give the buyer a better idea of the amount of storage space that is available in the room.

Add some personality

One of the best ways to add personality to a bedroom is by adding some decorative accessories. This could include things like pillows, throws, or vases with flowers. Otherwise, you can also add some artwork or a mirror to the wall. By doing this, you help to create a space that is unique to the buyer and shows them how they can personalize the room. You can even paint the walls a different color to help create a more dynamic space.

Make it feel like home

The last thing that you want to do when staging a bedroom is to make it feel like a hotel room. This means adding touches of home, like a cozy throw blanket or a vase of fresh flowers. A cozy throw blanket can help to make the bed feel more comfortable, and a vase of fresh flowers can add a touch of life to the room. By adding these small touches, you help to create a space that the buyer can imagine themselves living in. This will make them more likely to want to buy the property.

These are just a few of the many bedroom staging tips that real estate professionals can use to help their clients get the best return on their investment. Follow these tips, and you’re sure to see the results that you are looking for. So, what are you waiting for? Start staging bedrooms today.