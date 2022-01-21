Clean Valley Council Hosts Star City Sustainability Society Series Lectures

The Clean Valley Council’s Star City Sustainability Society Series lectures, held on the fourth Thursday of each month begins January 27, 2022, and will run through June 23, 2022.

These free lectures will feature different sustainability professionals who will speak on topics related to their expertise. The first lecture is Pledge to Recycle Right with RDS featuring Lauren Cutlip, Business Development and Outreach Manager for Recycling and and Disposal Solutions (RDS). February 24 will explore Monitoring Our Waterways with the Roanoke River Project featuring Rachel Pence, Facilitator for the Citizen Science Water Quality Monitoring, with additional presenters and topics to come. The first two lectures will be held at the Clean Valley Council office in the Grandin CoLab, 1327 Grandin Road, from 6pm-7pm with other locations to be determined.

The Star City Sustainability Society program focuses on engaging community members to become environmental stewards in creating a clean water legacy. The program sponsors monthly activities promoting environmentally-themed activities, workshops, trainings, and social networking events. The activities vary from month to month but focus on the key message of promoting water resource protection. The program is hosted a a wide variety of locations in the City of Roanoke. More information on the series and future presenters may be found at https://cleanvalley.org/scss