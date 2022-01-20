Virginia Western Seeks Nominations for 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award

Honorees demonstrate lasting impact on the community

The Virginia Western Community College Alumni Association is calling for nominations for its 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award. The annual recipient or recipients will receive the award at a special Scholarship Awards Ceremony in the spring, and a plaque will be placed on the Virginia Western Distinguished Alumni Wall outside Whitman Theatre.

For many, the road to lifetime achievement started at Virginia Western Community College. The Virginia Western Alumni Association established the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2006 to recognize those alumni who have achieved outstanding success and made a lasting impact on their community. The award is intended to showcase the diversity of Virginia Western graduates and their range of influence on our region.

Prior honorees:

2021 – Mary Catherine Lawrence ‘06

2020 – Tony Pearman ‘10

2019 – Deborah L. Petrine ‘74

2018 – Elizabeth Testerman ‘06

2017 – Dr. Carol Swain ‘78

2016 – Mary B. Loritsch Ed.D., R.T. (R) ’74 and Michael A. Crawley

2015 – Deborah A. Yancey ’97 and ‘98

2014 – Chief Craig S. Harris ’00 & J. David Wine ’73

2013 – Cheryl Cunningham ’86

2012 – Anne Hogan ’76

2011 – Carolyn Webster ’81

2010 – Russell H. Ellis ’80

2009 – Shirl D. Lamanca ’75 and Dennis R. Cronk ’72

2008 – Donna L. Mitchell ’81

2007 – Dr. Kent A. Murphy and Charlotte C. Tyson ’84

2006 – John B. Williamson, III ’75

Anne Hogan (’76), serves as chair of the Alumni Association, which fosters a mutually beneficial relationship and interaction between the College, its alumni and the community.

To be eligible for nomination, the candidate must:

Be a graduate of or have completed a minimum of two semesters at Virginia Western Community College.

Have attained extraordinary distinction and success in his or her profession or life.

Be a person of such integrity and stature that the College will take pride in his or her recognition.

Have attained regional, statewide or national prominence and significant involvement in civic, cultural or charitable affairs.

How to nominate:

Anyone may nominate a Virginia Western Community College alumna/us or former student for this award by completing a nomination form. This form can be submitted online or downloaded from the College’s website at virginiawestern.edu/alumni. Two letters of reference are also required.

Deadline:

Nominations must be received by Feb. 28, 2022 .

For more information, contact Amanda Mansfield, Philanthropy Director, Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation, at [email protected] or (540) 857-6962.