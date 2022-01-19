Registration Open for Spring Classes at Mill Mountain Theatre

This Spring Mill Mountain Theatre Conservatory is offering in-person classes for students Pre-K through Adult. Classes will meet once a week beginning January 31st and will run through March 31st.

“MMTC allows students of all ages to learn new theatre skills and hone old ones, and helps them learn important life skills, improve their confidence and reach their full potential,” said Victoria Buck, Director of Education at Mill Mountain Theatre.

Mill Mountain Theatre Conservatory is offering 11 classes this semester that cover a broad span of interests. This Spring, you can be a part of Elementary Music Theatre, Middle & High School Music Theatre, Technical Theatre: Props and Paint, Pre-K to 2nd Grade Acting & Creative Movement, Elementary Acting, Playwriting, Middle & High School Acting & Improv, and Beginner/Intermediate Tap, Jazz, & Ballet. MMTC is also continuing its audition-only programs which include Acting Conservatory, Dance Conservatory, and Music Theatre Conservatory.

If you are interested in joining MMT this Spring, sign up today at millmountain.org/class.