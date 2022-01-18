Blue Ridge Parkway Invites Public Comment on Full Closure for Proposed IRONMAN Special Event 

The National Park Service has announced the opportunity for citizens to provide input on a proposed temporary, full closure of the Blue Ridge Parkway motor road near Roanoke, Virginia on June 4-5, 2022, in conjunction with a Special Use Permit application currently being reviewed by park staff.

The permit request comes from The IRONMAN Group, who are requesting that 21 miles of the bicycle ride during a triathlon take place on the Parkway on Sunday, June 5, 2022. The permit application requests a full closure of both directions of the motor road go into effect the afternoon on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from Milepost 91 (VA State Route 43) to Milepost 112 (VA State Route 24); and reopen by mid-afternoon on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Parkway closure requests as part of Special Use Permit events are considered on a case-by-case basis. Because event organizers have submitted a closure request as part of the permit application for a second year of this large-scale, regional event, park managers are providing the opportunity to comment on any issue or concern related to a 21-mile closure for this year’s proposed event. Additional management costs related to this proposed permit and incurred by the National Park Service would be the responsibility of the event organizers, per National Park Service policy.

The public is invited to provide comments related to the proposed closure using the National Park Service’s Planning, Environment and Public Comment website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/IronmanBRP2022

The comment period is open now through Tuesday, February 1, 2022. The National Park Service appreciates the public’s input, which will be one of many factors considered in the final permit decision.