Top Concerts Coming Up Across Virginia in 2022

The year 2022 has just begun, and that means an abundant amount of concerts will come to Virginia this year. Last year’s summer concert season was a success with many talented artists coming to our city like supergroup LCD Soundsystem, singer-songwriter Ryan Adams, and more! This year might be even better as certain artists are debuting their nationwide tours in our state. Here are five major shows that you can look forward to down south:

Atlantic Starr

Date & Time: February 20th, 7:30 pm

Location: Birchmere – Alexandria, VA

The well-known 80s band Atlantic Starr will be performing at The Birchmere in Alexandria, on February 20, 2022.

Atlantic Starr is a Grammy Award-winning R&B/soul group consisting of lead singer Sharon Bryant, saxophonist Richard Wingo, guitarist Jonathan Broussard, keyboardist Wayne Lewis, bassist Monty Seward, drummer Kenneth Gant, and trombonist Jameel Saleem. They are best known for their songs “If Your Heart Isn’t In It” and “Freak-A-Ristic” off of their fifth studio album All in the Name of Love. The band was founded by Bryant after she moved to New Jersey following her divorce from George Benson. They signed on to A&M Records in 1984. Atlantic Starr has released over a dozen albums and is best known for their upbeat disco/R&B style songs with soulful lead vocals by Sharon Bryant. The group has had several popular songs, including “Secret Lovers”, “If Your Heart Isn’t In It”, “Masterpiece”, “Am I Dreaming?”, “Touch a Four Leaf Clover” and more. You can visit Musicnotes for music copies of their well-known songs such as “Masterpiece” and “Always” to view the full details. Take your music passion and fandom for this group by learning some of their song arrangements and watching them perform live in The Birchmere this coming February 20, 2022.

Colbie Caillat

Date & Time: March 1st, 8 pm

Location: Paramount Theater – VA – Charlottesville, VA

Colbie Caillat is coming to the Paramount Theater on March 1, 2022. The Grammy-winner for Best New Artist in 2009 will be performing hits like “I Do”, “Bubbly”, and “Brighter Than The Sun.” It’s going to be a bubbly spring for listening to smooth tracks from Colbie Caillat.

Casting Crowns

Date & Time: March 10th, 7:00 pm

Location: Salem Civic Center – Salem, VA

Casting Crowns is a popular Christian rock band with roots in Virginia. The group is composed of vocalists Mark Hall, Melodee Devevo, Juan DeVevo, and Megan Garrett-Hall. They have been touring for over a decade now and are getting ready to embark on a live concert tour across Virginia in 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced many artists to hold virtual concerts and perform at home. If you want to attend the event they will be near you soon. So if you love their music you should get your Casting Crowns tickets right away!

Casting Crowns is going to be performing at Salem Civic Center in Salem on March 10th. This beautiful multi-purpose arena has a seating capacity of more than 6,000 so it’s not going to be too crowded when they come around March this year. It’s also a great place to see other shows in Virginia.

Don Mclean: 50th Anniversary Of American Pie

Date & Time: June 12th, 7:30 pm

Location: Capital One Hall – Tysons, VA

Don McLean, the American singer-songwriter best known for his 1971 single “American Pie,” is coming to the Capital One Hall in Tysons this June. Don McLean’s concert is in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of his hit single.McLean’s music is iconic, with “American Pie” ranking as one of Rolling Stone magazine’s 500 Greatest Songs of All-Time, so this should be a great show. He has also had multiple singles hit the top 10 in the US charts since the 1970s including “Empty Chairs” (peaked at #5), “And I Love You So” (peaked at #10), and his popular “Castles in the Air (I)” (peaked at #8 on the Hot 100).

Don McLean tickets are available online now.

America – 50th Anniversary Tour

Date & Time: August 3rd, 7:30 pm

Location: Birchmere – Alexandria, VA

America is a band that enjoys great popularity across Virginia and beyond. Their music is recognized as an iconic style of American pop, and their concerts draw massive crowds every time they appear in public. If you like America and want to see them live, there are several upcoming concerts available for you to attend.

In 2017, America released a new album titled ‘Here We Go Again’. This concert will mark the song release’s first tour date ever since its release, so fans who have been looking forward to seeing it performed should not miss this opportunity. In addition to their new album ‘Here We Go Again’, America also released a compilation album titled ‘The Complete Greatest Hits’ which is slated to be played as part of this upcoming concert. Fans who have been hoping to hear these songs performed live should not miss out on this chance. This is a more intimate show that may require buying tickets in advance.

Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural Tour

Date & Time: August 20th, 7 pm

Location: Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA

The much-awaited Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire collaboration is coming to Bristow. Their Miraculous Supernatural Tour is scheduled for August 20th of 2022. The Grammy Award-winning group is celebrating its 50 years in music this year, while the late-sixties rock band founded by Carlos Santana is marking its 45th anniversary in business. Both artists are considered some of the best musicians in their respective genres, so it’s no wonder that they are being given their own concert at one of Virginia’s largest venues.

The legendary Carlos Santana had just released his first album when he met blues musician Bill Graham who eventually introduced him to performers like Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Taj Mahal among others. He and his band members quickly started exploring other genres like jazz, salsa, pop-rock, and fusion. They performed in the 1970 Monterey Pop Festival and made it to Rolling Stone’s list of 100 Greatest Guitarists of all time. Earth, Wind & Fire is also a multi-Grammy Award-winning R&B and funk band founded by Maurice White who was introduced to soul music through artists like Sam Cooke and James Brown. The group initially had an eleven-member lineup but it has since been thinned down to six: Verdine White (bass guitar), Philip Bailey (lead vocals), Andrew Woolfolk (saxophone), Al McKay (guitar), and Ralph Johnson (drums).

Together both Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire will bring their hits from the past and present to fans in Bristow this August. With so many decades of experience, they have definitely earned a place in the history books, so you don’t want to miss out on your chance to see them live.

Here’s a schedule of just a few of the star-studded concerts that are coming your way this 2022. You can check out ticket websites or local event announcements on social media for more details. So what are you waiting for? Buy tickets now and mark your calendars. See you at the concert!