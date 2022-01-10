Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Moves Forward with Support of New CTE Facility

During a joint meeting between the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors and the Roanoke County School Board on Tuesday, January 11, the two Boards will receive an update and discuss the ongoing efforts to create a new and improved Career and Technical Education (CTE) facility for students in Roanoke County Public Schools.

“Due to the challenges by unmet demand, some 300 County students have been turned away as current capacity constraints and size do not permit attending the existing structure,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Jason Peters. “With a new facility, expanded courses could be offered which would help meet the workforce demand of our local economy and serve as a pathway for vocational education.”

The two Boards have worked cooperatively over the last year to move efforts forward. Inflation and cost have been challenging but all funding options are being considered, including federal, state and local sources.

In August 2021, the two Boards established a citizen advisory committee to advise them

regarding the size, site, and potential incorporation of solar technology relating to the

construction of a new CTE center. This committee has been productive in their research and

findings, some of which will be discussed with the two Boards during the joint meeting.