Plastic Bag Tax Does NOT Affect Roanoke County

On January 1, the City of Roanoke implemented a tax on disposable plastic bags used at check-out. The tax only applies to grocery stores, convenience stores and drug stores located within the City of Roanoke limits. Roanoke County has not implemented a similar tax.

While any store has the right to charge a fee for bags, they are encouraged to make their customers aware that it is being charged by the store and not misrepresented as a tax. Consumers are encouraged to inquire with store management should they have questions.

The City of Roanoke has posted resources on their website regarding the new plastic bag tax: https://www.roanokeva.gov/2706/Plastic-Bag-Tax