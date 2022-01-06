Good Samaritan Celebrates 30 Years Serving Southwest Virginia

Good Samaritan, the area’s only non-profit community-based hospice, celebrates 30 years of service in 2022. This milestone is an indicator of the organization’s commitment to this community and its steadfastness in the hospice and palliative care industry.

“One of the most important things we do is help raise awareness about the unique care received under hospice and palliative programs,” explained Aaron Housh, Good Sam’s CEO. “These milestones are an opportunity to acknowledge the evolution of our program but, more importantly, they carry the hope of advancing education on the benefits of advanced illness care.”

Good Sam was one of the first in the region to introduce hospice care – a specialized, multi-disciplinary program that provides clinical expertise and support for patients and family members who are navigating a life-limiting illness. Since then, Good Sam has added a home-based palliative program. This form of care is focused on providing relief from the symptoms and stress of any serious illness and can be provided alongside treatment meant to cure.

“So much has happened in Good Sam’s history,” explained Sue Ranson, founder of the organization. “And this 30th anniversary will likely be one of our most pivotal celebrations.”

Good Sam’s mission is to affirm life in the midst of illness and grief and, above all, to honor what matters most to each person and family served. Having grown from serving 74 patients in 1992 to more than 1200 in 2021, the impact on this community has been significant. The fulfillment of Good Sam’s vision is possible because of the dedication and compassion of a host of clinicians, volunteers and supporters over the years.

“We are so grateful for the patients and families who open their homes and lives to us, the dedicated staff and volunteers who care for people at such a special time in life and the members of our community whose generosity allows us to set our care standards high,” said Aaron Housh. “This year we celebrate our Good Sam family and look toward some important next steps for our future.”

Good Samaritan is the only community-based, not-for-profit hospice & palliative care provider serving southwest Virginia. Good Samaritan offers holistic hospice and palliative care, as well as grief support to patients, families and community members, regardless of ability to pay. To learn more, visit www.GoodSam.care.