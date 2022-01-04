Carilion To Host Electronics Recycling Event

Do you have old computers, printers, tablets, phones, power cables or other unused electronics you need to get rid of? Drop them off at a drive-through recycling event where they can be properly disposed!

Carilion is partnering with River Acceptance, a local electronics recycler, to recycle electronics safely and securely. All funds generated through the revenue of recycled materials will go towards the Carilion Clinic Foundation’s campaign to transform cancer care in our region with a new cancer center.

See the link below for full information, including a list of what can and cannot be accepted.

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 8, 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Carilion Clinic Riverside Campus Parking Lot, 3 Riverside Circle, Roanoke, VA 24016 (enter from Reserve Ave.)

FULL INFORMATION: https://web.cvent.com/event/4240db75-af22-44ca-96e6-61237a46ab71/summary