LewisGale Medical Center Breaks Record of Babies Birthed

LewisGale Medical Center announced it broke its previous record of babies birthed at the hospital. From January 1 to December 31, 2021, a total of 1,181 babies were delivered in a single year, the most in the hospital’s 112-year history.

“Our labor and delivery teams provide our community with high-quality services in a patient-centered environment, to ensure they are comfortable with their care and treatment plan,” stated Lea Lee, chief nursing officer. “With our dedicated care team, women benefit from years of experience, extensive training and daily practice in the procedures, techniques, and treatments related to women’s healthcare.”

The previous birth record was set in 1995, with 1,075 babies born in a 12-month period.

“Just as every baby is unique, so is every delivery,” said Lisa Wade maternal care services director. “We provide a customized birthing experience that begins long before the first contraction and continues well after delivery.”

The news comes as the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) recently approved the facility’s Certificate of Public Need (COPN) for a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) as well as the construction completion of its Labor and Delivery wing. Renovations included upgrades to delivery suites, patient rooms, and new birthing tubs.