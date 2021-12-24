SCOTT DREYER: Christmas Reflections–Have You Found The Missing Piece?

Inspired by a devotional she read in 2013, Susan Jones of Roanoke County has now written a Christmas poem for eight years in a row. A dedicated educator, she taught full-time with Roanoke County Public Schools from 1971-2004 and then served as a substitute teacher for an additional five years.

In this year’ poem she creates an extended metaphor about setting up a nativity set in her home–a popular Christmas decoration here in Southwest Virginia and around much of the world–and then closes by relating it to the reader.

Jesus Came For Us

Every year about this time! I display the manger scene; And as I place each piece I remember what they mean.

The angel spoke words of promise To young Mary late one night; Even though she had many questions She surrendered to the light!

The angel visited Joseph Elizabeth and Zechariah too; As they pondered all these things They had faith it all was true!

I sat the humble donkey there Who carried them day and night; To Bethlehem for the prophecy Fulfilled when the time was right.

As I placed the lowly shepherds I wondered how they felt; When the bright star led to a manger And before the Lamb Of God, they knelt!

I put the wise men in their spot What beckoned them to come so far; Searching for a Holy Child From studying celestial stars?

It was time for Baby Jesus But I couldn’t find Him anywhere; Panic sent me searching And I found Him lying safely on a chair!

That caused me to start thinking What if Jesus had never come? We too would be lost and hopeless Wondering where help would come from!

There are many people today Who have not found the Savior yet; He waits patiently for them to come He has already paid their debt! **Let us be faithful to remember to tell others Jesus came for them too!

–Susan Jones