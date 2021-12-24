SCOTT DREYER: Christmas Reflections–Have You Found The Missing Piece?

Inspired by a devotional she read in 2013, Susan Jones of Roanoke County has now written a Christmas poem for eight years in a row. A dedicated educator, she taught full-time with Roanoke County Public Schools from 1971-2004 and then served as a substitute teacher for an additional five years.

In this year’ poem she creates an extended metaphor about setting up a nativity set in her home–a popular Christmas decoration here in Southwest Virginia and around much of the world–and then closes by relating it to the reader.

Jesus Came For Us

Every year about this time!                                                                                            I display the manger scene;                                                                                            And as I place each piece                                                                                              I  remember what they mean.

The angel spoke words of promise                                                                                To young Mary late one night;                                                                                    Even though she had many questions                                                                          She surrendered to the light!

The angel visited Joseph                                                                                        Elizabeth and Zechariah too;                                                                                        As they pondered all these things                                                                              They had faith it all was true!

I sat the humble donkey there                                                                                    Who carried them day and night;                                                                                  To Bethlehem for the prophecy                                                                                Fulfilled when the time was right.

As I placed the lowly shepherds                                                                                      I wondered how they felt;                                                                                        When the bright star led to a manger                                                                          And before the Lamb Of God, they knelt!

I put the wise men in their spot                                                                                What beckoned them to come so far;                                                                      Searching for a Holy Child                                                                                        From studying celestial stars?

It was time for Baby Jesus                                                                                          But I couldn’t find Him anywhere;                                                                            Panic sent me searching                                                                                            And I found Him lying safely on a chair!

That caused me to start thinking                                                                              What if Jesus had never come?                                                                                    We too would be lost and hopeless                                                                              Wondering where help would come from!

There are many people today                                                                                    Who have not found the Savior yet;                                                                             He waits patiently for them to come                                                                            He has already paid their debt!                                                                                **Let us be faithful to remember to tell others                                                            Jesus came for them too!

 

–Susan Jones

Scott Dreyer M.A. in his classroom. Dreyer, of Roanoke, has been a licensed teacher since 1987 and now leads a team of educators teaching English and ESL to a global audience. Their website is DreyerCoaching.com.