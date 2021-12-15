Dec. 17: Final Night of “Dickens of a Christmas” with SPCA Pet Costume Contest

This Friday, December 17, is the final night of Dickens of a Christmas held on Roanoke’s historic City Market. The evening will feature the Roanoke Valley SPCA Pet Costume Contest and, new this year, the Coca Cola Kids Carnival. Elmwood on Ice skating will be open from 4:00-10:00 pm that day, and tickets for carriage rides at $5 per person will be sold until 9:30. If you have not made it down for all the free activities, this is your last chance for 2021. Take a look at this handy guide for all the details.