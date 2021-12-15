City Announces Nominees for Neighborhood Partnership Awards

The City of Roanoke has announced the nominees for each category of the 18th Annual Roanoke City Neighborhood Partnership Awards. The announcement of this year’s winners will be made on Dec. 20, 2021, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber on the fourth floor of the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, located at 215 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA 24011.
NEIGHBORHOOD CITY PARTNERSHIP AWARD:
- Katie Hedrick – Community Engagement
- Patrick Boas – Parks and Recreation Department
- Sgt. William Drake – Roanoke Police Department
- Badge Buddies – West End Center for Youth, Roanoke Police Department, and RunAbout Sports
NEIGHBORHOOD COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP AWARD:
- The Foundry
- Chillin’ Shaved Ice – Andrew Beltram and Melanie Crovo
NEIGHBORHOOD IMPROVEMENT AWARD:
- Roanoke Futsal at Preston Park – Elvir Berbic and Philip Clements
- One Valley Council – The Carver Community Garden
NEIGHBORHOOD YOUTH VOLUNTEER AWARD:
- Christion Bryant – William Flemming High School
- Judah Clements – Judah Bug
- Kids in the Community – John P. Fishwick Middle School
- Jasmara Leach – Woodrow Wilson Middle School
- Jayveon Tucker – Patrick Henry High School
NEIGHBORHOOD COMMUNICATION AWARD:
- Airlee Court – Neighborhood Newsletter
NEIGHBORHOOD ARTS AWARD:
- “We Are Art” Rap Cypher
- Mark Davis
NEIGHBORHOOD OUTSTANDING LEADERSHIP AWARD:
- Sunni Purviance – Southeast Action Forum
- REACH
- Spence Robertson – Southeast Action Forum
- Nolan Jackson – Red Cross
- Kenneth Hurt – Eureka Tennis Club
- Phillip Clements – The Foundry
NEIGHBORHOOD ALL-STAR AWARD:
- To be announced by Mayor Sherman P. Lea
If you have questions regarding the Neighborhood Partnership Awards program, please contact Josh Johnson, Neighborhood Services Coordinator, at 853-1643 or send an email to [email protected]