Webinar To Highlight Donor Funded Projects Completed on Blue Ridge Parkway in 2021

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is hosting a free webinar, “2021 Parkway Accomplishments,” at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 16. The 30-minute presentation will highlight projects completed this year on the Blue Ridge Parkway thanks to donors and volunteers.

Kevin Brandt, Project Manager for the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, will discuss the completion of renovations at Flat Top Manor, installation of new exhibits at Waterrock Knob, and The Bluffs Restaurant’s first season of service in a decade, and additional achievements on the Parkway.

This Zoom webinar is the latest installment of the Insider’s Report series, which highlights the nonprofit’s projects and ways to enjoy the unique national park. A new topic is covered each month. To register for the webinar, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.