Collaboration Advances Legged Robot Research on VA Tech Construction Sites

Additional advantages of using autonomous robots in construction monitoring coming out of the research included improved reality data in terms of accuracy and consistency of reality capture data as well as educational opportunities both for students and workforce training.

The investigation concluded in September with results published in Associated Schools of Construction (ASC) 57th Annual International Conference Proceedings, 2021 ASCE International Conference on Computing in Civil Engineering (i3CE2021), and 38th International Symposium on Automation and Robotics in Construction (ISARC). The team also presented a Robotics and Reality Capture for Remote Inspection and Documentation education session in the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA 2021) conference in Philadelphia.

Do these opportunities mean Spot is ready to be deployed in active construction settings?

Not just yet.

The dynamic nature of active construction sites poses operational limitations in deploying robotic technologies in this manner.

“We experienced how Spot’s operation is currently limited to some specific conditions. Currently Spot cannot see transparent objects and it cannot operate around cords which are common on construction sites and can entangle its legs. We saw this firsthand in the Creativity and Innovation District Residence Hall – a now complete capital construction project whose environment progressed rapidly over the past year and in Holden Hall project,” said Walid Thabet, professor in the Department of Building Construction and co-principal investigator.

Robot autonomy is another challenge. “Fully autonomous mobile robots in unstructured environments of construction sites will take longer to achieve and robot autonomy is an area of ongoing research,” explained Afsari.

“Currently Spot’s navigation on construction sites needs constant intervention by a human operator. Our experiments on live construction sites showed that the robot’s autonomous mission is currently facing challenges in navigating a dynamically changing environment that causes the robot’s localization error. Also, Spot might not be able to adjust its path and complete its autonomous mission if spaces on its previously recorded path are congested with construction materials,” said Srijeet Halder, a Ph.D. student in the ARCADE lab and the graduate research assistant in this project.

Safety limitations would be another impediment to releasing Spot on an active job site. “Construction sites are hazardous environments. While using robots – especially in remote or hard-to-access job sites – can potentially help reduce human safety risks, implementation of construction robotic technology must be carefully analyzed in advance to reduce the hazards on job sites,” DeVito said.

For Virginia Tech researchers and Procon, having a standard operating procedure in place prior to using the robot on construction job sites was critical to safe operation of Spot across three capital construction sites.

“At the heart of our research implementation strategy was a coordinated approach to mitigating risk and maximizing human safety. The Division of Campus Planning, Infrastructure, and Facilities, University Legal Counsel, the Office of Risk Management, Virginia Tech Procurement, W.M. Jordan, and many others, worked diligently to identify potential research hazards to help the research team to develop a Standard Operating Procedure for the robot prior to operation,” said Ely.

The standard operating procedure developed in this research included the hours that Spot could be used autonomously on the job sites – during lunch breaks and outside of working hours – when its navigation path can be isolated from human workers. It also included requirements around inspecting the construction environment and clearing the robot’s navigation path from hazardous objects including cords before operation to reduce tripping and falling hazards.