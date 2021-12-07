State Champions, Wrestling Legend Honored By Roanoke Valley Sports Club

Local high school state champions were honored Monday night at the monthly meeting of the Roanoke Valley Sports Club held at the Salem Civic Center. New ground was broken as the 2021-22 Cave Spring Class 3 State Championship Competition Cheer Team (pictured above) became the first competition cheer squad honored in club history since the sport was officially sanctioned by the VHSL. It was the fourth competition cheer state championship won by Cave Spring, following titles in 2014, 2015 and 2018.

Also honored Monday night were the 2021 Glenvar Class 2 State Championship volleyball team, the 2021 North Cross VISAA Division II State Championship boys soccer team, 2021 Glenvar Class 2 cross country girls individual state championship runner Carly Wilkes, 2021 Glenvar Class 2 cross country boys individual state championship runner Daniel Zearfoss and 2021 Lord Botetourt Class 3 individual state championship golfer Ashton Harper.

Also honored Monday night with the club’s prestigious “Legends of the Game Award” was longtime wrestling coach, wrestling teacher and wrestling ambassador, Otis Dowdy. The event was emceed by WDBJ7 sports anchor Travis Wells and sports club President Dave Ross.

