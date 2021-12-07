City Accepting Registrations for Spring 2022 Leadership College

Have you ever wondered how Roanoke City operates? Do you know which department is responsible for what service? Would you like to hear City leaders talk about the vision and future of Roanoke? Do you want to make changes in your neighborhood? If your answer is “yes” to any of these questions, then consider participating in the City’s Spring 2022 Leadership College, a nine-week community leadership program designed to increase the level of effective communication between City government and residents.

Classes will meet on Thursday evenings, March 17 through May 19, 2022, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the EOC (Room 159) of the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building. Light refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. This course is an interactive, practical, and engaging series of discussions and activities that include off-site sessions and fieldtrips. Fieldtrips are optional but encouraged. Registration is free, but participants must live or work in the City of Roanoke and commit to attend seven out of nine sessions.

To learn more or to register, visit the City’s website or follow the Office of Neighborhood Services Facebook page.

If you have questions, please contact Josh Johnson, Neighborhood Services Coordinator, (540) 853-1643, [email protected].