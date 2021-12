The Town of Vinton will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6:00 pm on Thursday, December 2, 2021 in front of the town municipal building across from the library. The parade will begin at 7:00 at the War Memorial and end at the new Billy Byrd Apartments. Admission is free and some streets will be closed to accommodate the parade. As always, street vendors will be selling small gifts and treats to enjoy.