Explore Park Illuminights Tickets Now On Sale

In what has quickly become a regional favorite around Christmastime, Explore Park is again hosting its popular Illiminights through December 30. Visitors will experience 100,000 new lights, new displays, trail enhancements and family activities.

Only advance tickets will be sold for the event (no walk-ups), with assigned arrival times. Tickets can be purchased in the following ways:

Online (preferred): Visit ExplorePark.org/Illuminights

Phone Purchase: Weekdays from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM by calling (540) 387-6078 ext. 0.

Walk-in Purchase, at these select locations: Public Service Center, 1206 Kessler Mill RD 24153 (M-F, 9 AM to 5 PM) Explore Park Visitor Center, 56 Roanoke River PKWY 24014 (F-Su, 9 AM to 5 PM) Brambleton Recreation Center, 7415 Brambleton AVE 24018 (M-F, 9 AM to 5 PM) Center in the Square Box Office, 1 Market SQ 24011 (Tu-Sa, 9:45 AM to 4:45 PM, Su, 12:45 PM to 4:45 PM)



Tickets are $16 for adults (ages 16+) and $6 for children (ages 3-15). Save $1 off each individual admission on select Savings Days. Groups of 25 or more save an additional $1 on Peak Days by phone only to purchase tickets by calling (540) 387-6078 ext. 0.

All proceeds from the event go to support the valuable missions of Center in the Square and Explore Park.

Explore Park is located at Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 115. Attendees can access Explore Park for Illuminights from the Blue Ridge Parkway North (US 220) at Milepost 121 or from Explore Park’s Alternate Entrance at 3900 Rutrough Road. Visitors should remember that the Blue Ridge Parkway South from Route 24 to Explore Park is closed due to maintenance of the bridge spanning the Roanoke River.