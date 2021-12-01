Roanoke County Hosts Christmas Tree Lighting December 6

Roanoke County officials invite the community to join together to begin the holiday season with a ceremonial Christmas Tree lighting on Monday, December 6 at the South County Library.

This year’s theme “Merry and Bright” will feature entertainment, crafts, activities and special attractions that will help to make the evening merry and bright! The event kicks off with a ceremonial tree lighting at 6:30 PM and Christmas carols led by song-leader Rebecca Ventola of the Library staff.

Holiday crafts and activities for children and teens will be available including candy cane art, 3D-printed ornaments and paper bag luminaries. While you’re here, enjoy marshmallow roasting, a cake walk and light holiday refreshments.

The most magical moment of the night will be a visit with Santa! Santa will once again arrive by fire truck and he will perform sing-a-long songs with his Figgy Pudding Band. Don’t forget the camera to capture all the wonderful smiling faces and Christmas cheer created during this very special evening.

This free event is presented by Roanoke County’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism in collaboration with South County Library. The South County Library is located at 6303 Merriman Rd. For more information, call (540) 387-6078 ext. 0 or visit www.RoanokeCountyParks.com