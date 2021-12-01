Dickens of a Christmas Returns to Downtown Roanoke

After a hiatus last year, the biggest Christmas celebration in the Valley returns to Downtown Roanoke this month. Sponsored by The Roanoke Times, The City of Roanoke, and a number of local businesses, “Dickens of a Christmas” is a popular event for the whole family. This is the 39th anniversary of this beloved Roanoke tradition.

As in years past, it will be held on the first three Friday nights in December. Here is a brief overview:

Night 1 – December 3 – City of Roanoke Christmas Tree lighting on Salem Avenue in the Plaza behind the Market Building. The ceremony begins at 5:30 pm with the tree lighting at 6:20 pm and will include live stage performances.

Night 2 – December 10 – The City of Roanoke Christmas Parade begins on Jefferson Street at Elm Avenue, turning onto Campbell Avenue, going past Market Square, and ending at Williamson Road. This year’s parade will start at 6:30 pm.

Night 3 – December 17 – The Roanoke Valley SPCA brings back its beloved Pet Costume Contest taking place on Salem Avenue at the Plaza behind the Market Building. Pet owners may start registering their pets at 5:30 pm the night of the event. The contest begins at 6:30 pm. There will also be the Coca-Cola Kids Carnival from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm along Market Street and Wall Street. The carnival will feature amusement rides for children 12 and under, free of charge!

Check out everything going on at Dickens by looking at our insert in The Roanoke Times!

–Source: Jaime Clark with Downtown Roanoke Inc.