Fashions for Evergreens 2021: A Return to Tradition at The Hotel Roanoke

United Way of Roanoke Valley and The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center are pleased to announce the return of our region’s timeless holiday tradition, Fashions for Evergreens, to kick-off the holiday season.

The highly-anticipated, competitive tree-decorating contest is a beloved event for area families who venture to the Hotel Roanoke each year to have family portraits taken while voting with their dollars for the best-dressed tree.

“While we were grateful to be able to at least hold Fashions for Evergreens virtually last year, we are excited to welcome back generations of Roanoke Valley residents and visitors throughout the state, country and world to visit the hotel and experience the holiday season,” said Brian Wells, general manager for The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center. “Not only is it an opportunity to show off the hotel and spread holiday cheer, this important fundraiser is a huge benefit to our community of non-profit organizations.”

In 2019, before the pandemic, Fashions for Evergreens hit an all-time high of $11,854 in funds raised for United Way.

“Visitors to the trees, either in-person or online, may only be donating a few dollars, but this event truly helps individuals and families in the Roanoke Valley. Donations support programs that assist people right here in our own communities, with resources that meet their needs, including access to affordable low, or even no-cost childcare solutions. Ultimately, getting folks back to work will ensure our economy is strong,” said Alisha Childress, Vice President of Resource Development at United Way of Roanoke Valley.

For those who are still not ready to venture out this holiday season, visitors will be able to tour the trees through an online gallery and vote monetarily for their favorites, featuring everything from elegant to outlandish designs. Also, residents are invited to submit their own tree décor online to be showcased on the Fashions for Evergreens website, www.uwrv.org/fashions.

This year, 12 organizations and businesses will compete for the coveted People’s Choice award through voting following a self-guided tour. The Fashions for Evergreens contest runs through New Year’s Day, when the winning tree is selected through dollar vote counts.

Check out the 2021 entrants in the gallery at uwrv.org/fashions.