O give thanks unto the Lord; for he is good: for his mercy endureth for ever. — Psalm 136:1

Most people probably associate Thanksgiving with Plymouth Rock and chopsticks with China. However, due to taking a junior year abroad from William and Mary, I personally relate both that holiday and those eating utensils with Germany. Please read here to learn how a homesick, culture-shocked twenty-year-old from Southwest Virginia learned what Thanksgiving is all about.