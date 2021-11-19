Star City Half Marathon & 10K To Be Run on Saturday

This Saturday, November 20, 2021 Roanoke, VA will play host to one of the areas longest standing running events – the Star City Half Marathon and 10K, presented by Virginia Amateur Sports.

The typical unique race format – “A Tour of Roanoke” will be a little different this year, but hopes to return in 2022. The race will begin at 8:15am at Rivers Edge North, downtown Roanoke, with the course showcasing the greenway and areas around Roanoke City and will end with an after party featuring local comfort and race food, music, and Big Lick Brewery will be set up.

The event will feature two competitions – the Half Marathon and 10K Road Race. This one-day event will provide newly designed finisher medals for all participants and awards will be presented for top 3 overall, top 3 masters and top 3 in each age-group. Over 600 participants are expected to be at this event which has been held for the past 34 years, with the 2020 edition being virtual.

The race is also part of the Virginia’s Blue Ridge Triple Crown challenge series, rewarding those that finish the area’s three biggest local marathon/half marathons within a year. The series includes The Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Full or Half Marathon and the Lewis Gale Salem Half Marathon.

“The race atmosphere is great! The race is not too big, but still offers the big-time race perks. I like to start my Thanksgiving holiday season off right with the Star City Half Marathon and 10K,” stated Andrew Parkins, ambassador and supporter of the annual race.

If you missed online registration, there will still be time to register at Packet Pick Up – Friday 11/19 (Noon-6pm) at Fleet Feet – Roanoke and Race Day morning (6:30-7:30am) at Rivers Edge. Visit our website for more information.

Sponsors of the Star City Half Marathon and 10K include Virginia Amateur Sports, Fleet Feet, ALCOVA Mortgage Group, Richfield Living and Geico Agent – Michael Craft.

Visit www.CommonwealthGames.org/starcity for more information.