Salem Museum to Host Home Alive in ‘45: A WWII Christmas Celebration

With the most destructive conflict in human history having ended just a few months earlier, the holiday season of 1945 was particularly joyful. In celebration of the 76th anniversary of the end of World War Two, the Salem Museum will host a display of military and home front artifacts from the 1940s on Saturday, December 18, 10 am to 4 pm

Visitors will experience a glimpse of how Christmas was celebrated during wartime with period music, decorations, cards, and soldiers’ gifts. The display will include souvenirs and captured war trophies brought back by the victorious troops, and show some of the various ways that service members fought boredom and homesickness. This event is presented by the 24th Virginia Infantry Living Historians. Masks are recommended for all visitors and required for those who are unvaccinated or attending with a group.